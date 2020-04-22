Woman, 92, grandchild, 3, recover in Pune

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:51 IST

April 22 was a special day for Pune doctors treating Covid-19 patients. The city, which is one of the designated red zones in Maharashtra, with at least 753 cases saw the recovery of a pair of related patients: a three-year-old toddler and her 92-year-old great grandmother.

Muralidhar Mohol, the mayor of Pune tweeted in Marathi about them on Monday, “We thank hospital authorities for their efforts. Both the patients have recovered and gone back home safely.”

Maisarah Shaikh (3) and her 92-year-old wheelchair-bound great grandmother, Fatima Shaikh, were discharged from Symbiosis Hospital and Research Centre after their second Covid-19 test came negative. Both have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The nonagenarian, who had suffered a stroke seven months ago, is paralysed and unable to recognise many of her family members.

According to doctors at Symbiosis hospital, the recovery of a 92-year-old indicated that even senior citizens with pre-existing ailments — the population most at risk of dying due to Sars-Cov-2 — could recover from the Covid-19 threat.

“The old woman did not have any symptoms although she recently had a stroke and her body was paralysed. However, during her stay at hospital, all her health parameters were all right which actually helped our staff to treat her,” said chief executive officer of Symbiosis Hospital Dr Vijay Natarajan.

The two residents of Kondhwa were among 15 people, including six from the same family who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Their swabs were taken after one of their relatives died at Sassoon General Hospital on April 8. The other nine were indirectly related to the family: acquaintances whom the members had come into contact with prior to the lockdown.

“It was a twin tragedy. There was death among the family because of the viral infection, and six of us also tested Covid-19 positive. However, the hospital authorities took good care of us,” said 55-year-old Aslam Shaikh, grandfather to Maisarah, and owner of a tailoring shop in Kondhwa.

There are eight members in Shaikh’s family; six tested positive for Covid-19, including the toddler, her father (Shaikh’s son), Shaikh’s mother and Shaikh himself. However, none but the last, exhibited any symptoms.

“All of us including my old mother were all fine, only my son had a mild cough. Since my mother is paralytic, we were more worried about her. However, the doctors gave her extra attention and she recovered,” said Shaikh, who was discharged from quarantine on Monday.

Also admitted with the toddler and the nonagenarian was Maisarah’s 66-year-old aunt, who is affected with polio. Maisarah’s mother, Noorjaha, despite being tested negative, was allowed to stay at hospital to take care of her daughter and mother-in-law.

Now back, all members of the family are attempting to keep social distance from each other and their neighbours in their six-room home. Though business is down, Shaikh said that he is happy: his family is safe and together again.