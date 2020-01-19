e-paper
Home / India News / Woman accuses BJP MLA, his mother of harassing her husband: Police

Woman accuses BJP MLA, his mother of harassing her husband: Police

Bithoor police station in-charge Kaushlendra Pratap Singh said the woman, Shalu Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident, submitted a written complaint to the police on Friday.

india Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
BJP MLA from Bithoor (SC), Abhijeet Singh Sanga, however, denied the allegations against him and his mother, and said the complaint was filed under a conspiracy against him.
The wife of a Nagar Panchayat employee here has lodged a compliant with the police, accusing a BJP MLA and his mother, who is also the chairperson of Bithoor Nagar Panchayat, of harassing her husband, an official said on Sunday.

The complaint is being examined, he added.

“In her written complaint against BJP MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga and his mother, Bithoor Nagar Panchayat chairperson Nirmala Singh, the woman has stated that the two often call her husband Akhilesh Dwivedi, a Nagar Panchayat employee, and force him to work on their private farming land,” the SHO said.

On her husband’s refusal, his salary was stopped for two months, the woman said in her complaint, adding she along with her husband were also threatened that they would be implicated in false criminal cases, the SHO said, citing the complaint.

BJP MLA from Bithoor (SC), Abhijeet Singh Sanga, however, denied the allegations against him and his mother, and said the complaint was filed under a conspiracy against him.

“The charges are being probed by Kalyanpur Circle Officer Ajay Kumar,” the SHO said, adding an FIR is yet to be registered in this connection.

The woman also alleged that the police is trying to shield the BJP MLA and his mother.

The police, however, denied the allegation, saying they are already probing the matter.

Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
