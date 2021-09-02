Woman accuses husband of forcible conversion in Chhattisgarh

A 22-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district has lodged a complaint against her husband accusing him of unnatural sex and forcible conversion for marriage, police said on Thursday. She has also alleged her husband and in-laws harassed her for dowry.

Police said the man and his family have denied the allegations even as they have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s sections related to unnatural offences and cruelty as well as the anti-conversion and anti-dowry laws.

Police said the woman was in a relationship with this man of the same area and in December they eloped. On Wednesday, the woman filed her complaint saying her husband forcibly converted her before they got married in Kolkata.

Durg police superintendent Prashant Agarwal said the woman’s in-laws have denied the allegations. “We are investigating the case. The case has been registered on the basis of complaint registered by the woman.” He said they have arrested the accused.