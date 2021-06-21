Woman allegedly dies by suicide in Kerala, days after opening up about physical abuse

A woman in her 20s allegedly died by suicide in Kerala's Sasthamkotta district, news agency PTI reported citing family members. According to the report, the police found her dead days after she sent a series of messages to the family members alleging harassment over dowry by the husband.

In messages, the woman also sent photos of injuries she allegedly suffered during the physical torture by the husband, the news agency also reported.

In her WhatsApp chat, which her family has shared with the media, the woman alleged that her husband was not happy about the car, gifted by her father as dowry. She claims in the message that her husband used to beat her over the issue.

She has also alleged that her husband dragged her with her hair. He also used to verbally abuse her father and saying that he deserved more dowry according to his stature, the woman also alleges in the chats, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, her father has said that he gave "100 sovereigns of gold and over one-acre land along with a car that worths ₹10 lakh as dowry during the wedding which took place in 2020. "He did not like the car and wanted ₹10 lakh as cash instead of it. As I said it was not possible, he used to torture my daughter," PTI quoted her father as saying.

In an interview with a local media, her father also made similar claims and said he once hit his daughter in January in front of the family. Her father suspects that her husband might have "murdered" his daughter.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and for now, the case has been registered of unnatural death. They are awaiting a post-mortem report after which more charges will be added to the FIR. "The post-mortem will be done at the government medical college, Thiruvananthapuram and any action will be taken after getting the report," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Based on the media reports, the Kerala women's commission has also registered a case into the incident. It has also asked the police to submit a report on the same.

