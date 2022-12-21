Woman beaten, gang raped in Andhra, two arrested: Police

The Krishna district police in Andhra Pradesh arrested two out of three persons, who allegedly intoxicated, tortured and gang-raped a 35-year-old woman, a daily wage labourer, by confining her in a room for three days, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Penamaluru on the outskirts of Vijayawada between December 17 and 19. The woman escaped from them and got herself admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada.

Penamaluru inspector of police M Satyanarayana said the arrested were identified as P Srinivas and Nagaraju alias Brahmam.

“We are on the lookout for the third person, who is absconding,” the inspector told HT.

According to Satyanarayana, the woman, who had been staying away from her husband, was eking out her livelihood as a construction labourer on daily wages at Penamaluru. The accused are also daily wage workers and developed acquaintance with her.

“On the night of December 17, one of them took her to his room near Sanath Nagar on the outskirts of Vijayawada and forcibly made her consume alcohol. Later, he called two others, and they committed sexual assault on her. When she resisted, they beat her up and branded her with cigarettes,” the inspector said.

The accused locked her up in the room till Monday and continued to assault her sexually. “On Monday night, the woman managed to escape from the room and got herself admitted to the Vijayawada Government Hospital,” he said.

On the information given by the hospital authorities, the Penamaluru police went there and recorded the woman’s statement. “Her health is fine at present, and she is likely to be discharged by Wednesday morning,” Satyanarayana said.

The police registered a case under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, besides other sections for illegal confinement and torturing. “The case is under investigation,” he added.

