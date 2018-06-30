 Woman beaten to death, two injured in attack over financial dispute in UP | india news | Hindustan Times
Woman beaten to death, two injured in attack over financial dispute in UP

Samina was beaten to death and two family members injured when they attacked by five people over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh

india Updated: Jun 30, 2018 10:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar
A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman was beaten to death and two members of her family were injured when five people allegedly attacked them over a monetary dispute in Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place last night at Masawi village under Thana Bhawan Police Station area, Circle Officer Arvind Singh Rathor said.

Samina was beaten to death and two family members injured when they attacked by five people over a monetary dispute, he said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding that a search was underway for the accused.

