Facing pressure to withdraw complaint against Haryana Sandeep Singh: Coach

A suspended woman junior athletic coach, who has accused minister of state in the Haryana government and former captain of the Indian hockey team, Sandeep Singh, of sexual misconduct, on Thursday alleged she was being “pressured” to withdraw her complaint. Haryana minister Sandeep Singh. (HT photo)

“I am being pressured to withdraw the complaint. I am a victim, but I am treated worse than even an accused. Real accused continues to be a minister in the government. Right from day one, this government is trying to save Sandeep Singh. But I have taken a stand and I will fight for my rights,” the woman coach said during a press conference.

She added: “Chief minister (Manohar Lal Khattar) sir allows Sandeep to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day, despite being aware of the allegations against him... the chief minister is hounding and insulting the daughter of Haryana by dismissing my allegations as false.”

The Chandigarh Police booked Singh, on December 31 on the charge of sexual harassment, based on the woman’s complaint. Singh was divested of the charge of sports and youth affairs portfolio a week after being booked. He, however, continues to hold the charge of printing and stationery department.

According to the woman, she was handed over suspension order by the state sports department at her residence on Monday. The woman said that she will move the Punjab and Haryana high court against her suspension.

When asked if she used “foul language” against the chief minister on August 10, when she visited Haryana Bhawan but could not meet Khattar, the woman said: “I have not uttered a single foul word against the chief minister. My dignity is under attack. I was upset and wanted to raise my voice.”

There was no immediate reaction available from the government.