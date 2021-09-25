Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Woman constable allegedly gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, act shot on video; 2 arrested
india news

Woman constable allegedly gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, act shot on video; 2 arrested

In her complaint, the woman claimed she was raped by the main accused, his brother and another man at a birthday party, the police said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:37 PM IST
In her complaint, the woman claimed she was raped by the main accused, his brother and another man at a birthday party, the police said. (Photo by Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

A woman police constable has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district who then filmed the act and threatened to kill her, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place earlier this month but the 30-year-old lodged a complaint on September 13 after which a probe was conducted and a case registered against five persons. The accused included the mother of the main accused.

In her complaint, the woman claimed she was raped by the main accused, his brother and another man at a birthday party, the police said. The main accused's mother further blackmailed her and a relative also threatened to kill her and tried to extort money from her, they further said.

“The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook and had been interacting with her on WhatsApp since April. He invited the victim to his younger brother's birthday party, where she was raped by three men,” said Anuradha Girwal, in-charge of the women police station, as quoted by PTI.

RELATED STORIES

The constable and victim, who was earlier posted in Neemuch, is currently working in Indore district, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

The main accused and his mother were arrested in connection with the crime, Girwal added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape gangrape madhya pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Modi govt will bring new law for cooperatives’: Amit Shah

Vaccine certificates to mention date of birth of people travelling abroad

Modi in US: Prime Minister to address UNGA session today; When and how to watch

NCPCR chief writes to Gehlot on Rajasthan child marriage bill, cites central act
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP