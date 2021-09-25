Woman constable allegedly gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, act shot on video; 2 arrested

A woman police constable has alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district who then filmed the act and threatened to kill her, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place earlier this month but the 30-year-old lodged a complaint on September 13 after which a probe was conducted and a case registered against five persons. The accused included the mother of the main accused.

In her complaint, the woman claimed she was raped by the main accused, his brother and another man at a birthday party, the police said. The main accused's mother further blackmailed her and a relative also threatened to kill her and tried to extort money from her, they further said.

“The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook and had been interacting with her on WhatsApp since April. He invited the victim to his younger brother's birthday party, where she was raped by three men,” said Anuradha Girwal, in-charge of the women police station, as quoted by PTI.

The constable and victim, who was earlier posted in Neemuch, is currently working in Indore district, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

The main accused and his mother were arrested in connection with the crime, Girwal added.

