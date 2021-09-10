Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman, CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

A CRPF spokesman said that unknown militants lobbed a grenade, targeting the troops of 29 Battalion deployed at Chanpora
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Soon after the grenade attack, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. (Representational image/ANI)

A member of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a woman were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF patrol at Chanpora.

Soon after the grenade attack, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A CRPF spokesman said that unknown militants lobbed a grenade, targeting the troops of 29 Battalion deployed for road opening party at Chanpora. “In this incident, constable Jitendar Kumar Yadav sustained minor splinter injuries in his thigh and left hand and was evacuated to the unit for first aid. The condition of constable is stable,” he said.

A woman also sustained minor injuries in the grenade attack.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more details are available

