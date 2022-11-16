Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Woman deletes photo with Shashi Tharoor after being trolled, Cong leader says…

Woman deletes photo with Shashi Tharoor after being trolled, Cong leader says…

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor slammed the social media trolling which forced a woman to take down her photo with Shashi Tharoor at a literary event. The photo was taken at a reception for over a hundred people and Shashi Tharoor said he must have posed for photos with over fifty.

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called out the trolling of his photo with a 'young girl' and said he posed for photos with more than 50 people. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A woman who recently got trolled for her photos with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at a literary event deleted the photos drawing a reaction from Tharoor himself who called out the 'sick minds' and said that at the event he must have posed for photos with over 50 people. "This young girl has suffered for a innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty," Tharoor tweeted, responding to the appeal of the woman.

The women put out a statement on Monday stating that she was invited to the literature fest where she clicked a few pictures with Shashi Tharoor. "There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked upto him," she stated.

"But people have started making filthy stories on the same. The pictures have been taken down by me and all the people/pages who have used my pictures are requested to do the same," the post read.

"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse," Shashi Tharoor wrote endorsing the woman's statement.

"It breaks my heart how the RW people are using my pictures with @ShashiTharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains," the woman wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
shashi tharoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP