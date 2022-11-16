Woman deletes photo with Shashi Tharoor after being trolled, Cong leader says…

A woman who recently got trolled for her photos with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at a literary event deleted the photos drawing a reaction from Tharoor himself who called out the 'sick minds' and said that at the event he must have posed for photos with over 50 people. "This young girl has suffered for a innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty," Tharoor tweeted, responding to the appeal of the woman.

Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse. This young girl has suffered for an innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty! Keep your sick minds to yourselves, trolls! https://t.co/0C4tHata9z — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 16, 2022

The women put out a statement on Monday stating that she was invited to the literature fest where she clicked a few pictures with Shashi Tharoor. "There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked upto him," she stated.

"But people have started making filthy stories on the same. The pictures have been taken down by me and all the people/pages who have used my pictures are requested to do the same," the post read.

"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse," Shashi Tharoor wrote endorsing the woman's statement.

"It breaks my heart how the RW people are using my pictures with @ShashiTharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains," the woman wrote.

