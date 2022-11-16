Home / India News / Woman deletes photo with Shashi Tharoor after being trolled, Cong leader says…

Woman deletes photo with Shashi Tharoor after being trolled, Cong leader says…

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor slammed the social media trolling which forced a woman to take down her photo with Shashi Tharoor at a literary event. The photo was taken at a reception for over a hundred people and Shashi Tharoor said he must have posed for photos with over fifty.

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called out the trolling of his photo with a 'young girl' and said he posed for photos with more than 50 people. (PTI)
Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday called out the trolling of his photo with a 'young girl' and said he posed for photos with more than 50 people. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A woman who recently got trolled for her photos with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at a literary event deleted the photos drawing a reaction from Tharoor himself who called out the 'sick minds' and said that at the event he must have posed for photos with over 50 people. "This young girl has suffered for a innocent picture taken at a reception for over a hundred people, at which I must have posed for photos with over fifty," Tharoor tweeted, responding to the appeal of the woman.

The women put out a statement on Monday stating that she was invited to the literature fest where she clicked a few pictures with Shashi Tharoor. "There are no political or personal stories related to it. I have always looked upto him," she stated.

"But people have started making filthy stories on the same. The pictures have been taken down by me and all the people/pages who have used my pictures are requested to do the same," the post read.

"Trolls should realise there are real human beings involved in their abuse," Shashi Tharoor wrote endorsing the woman's statement.

"It breaks my heart how the RW people are using my pictures with @ShashiTharoor sir in the wrong context and spreading misinformation for the sake of political gains," the woman wrote.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi tharoor
shashi tharoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out