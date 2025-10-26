Woman dies on broken Huskur-APMC stretch as bike skids avoiding pothole

A 26-year-old woman named Priyanka died after her bike skidded on a pothole-ridden stretch near Huskur APMC Road close to Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city on Friday. Local residents have blamed the civic authorities for negligence, stating that repeated complaints about the poor condition of the APMC Road have gone unheard. (Representational image)

According to the police, Priyanka was riding pillion with her brother on their way towards Madavara when the accident occurred. The APMC road, which is currently in a dilapidated state due to ongoing civic work, turned fatal when the duo encountered a large pothole.

Priyanka’s brother reportedly tried to steer the bike to avoid the crater, but lost control of the vehicle. Both of them fell on the road, and Priyanka came under the wheels of a passing canter lorry. She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

“The accident occurred at around 1pm on Friday while commuters were trying to avoid a pothole,’’ Madanayakanahalli police inspector N Muralidhar said. “We have registered a case and launched an investigation,” he added.

Police from the Madanayakanahalli station rushed to the scene and cleared the traffic jam that had built up following the accident. The body was later sent to Nelamangala Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Local residents have blamed the civic authorities for negligence, stating that repeated complaints about the poor condition of the APMC Road have gone unheard. “This road has been dug up for months and not repaired properly. Every day, commuters risk their lives,” BN Srinivas, a resident said.

Citizens’ groups have demanded that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Public Works Department (PWD) take immediate action to repair the dangerous stretches before more lives are lost.

Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case and are investigating the accident. The canter lorry driver has been taken into custody for questioning.