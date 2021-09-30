Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
55-year-old woman, domestic help found dead near Dehradun

An initial probe suggested that the two were murdered after being hit with a blunt object, an officer with the Uttarakhand Poiice said. The stiffening of the limbs suggested the murders took place 12 to 13 hours before the matter was reported, said police
By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:19 AM IST
SSP Dehradun Janmejay Khanduri (second from right) investigating the crime scene with other police officers in Dehradun (Paras Negi/HT Photo)

A 55-year-old woman and her domestic help were found murdered at Dhaulas near Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Police said Unnati Sharma, the woman, lived with her husband Subhash Sharma, 75, and Rajkumar Thapa, 50, the domestic help.

Senior police superintendent Janmejay Khanduri said Subhash Sharma told them he returned home after a morning walk with his wife and did not find Thapa. The husband added his wife went to search for Thapa and did not return too. “It was then he informed the police..,” said Khanduri. He added soon the bodies covered in polythene sheets were found in the courtyard of the couple’s house. Khanduri cited the stiffening of the limbs and said it suggested the two had died 12 to 13 hours before the matter was reported. He added a case has been registered and a probe was on.

Also Read: 4-year-old child killed by leopard in front of mother in Uttarakhand

An investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said an initial probe suggested the two were murdered after being hit with a blunt object. “It is very unusual that (Subhash) Sharma did not hear any screams or cries when both of them were killed despite being present in the house at the same time. It also seems that they were not murdered by burglars as they would not take the bodies out of the rooms and then cover them with a polythene sheet. Police are not ruling out anything...”

He said Subhash Sharma spent 40 years in the UK where he worked in a fashion designing company. A native of Rajasthan, he came to Dehradun about 15 years ago. His wife had come a year earlier. The couple’s two children live in the UK.

