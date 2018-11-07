Woman drugged, raped allegedly by four men in Delhi

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was drugged and raped by four men, including her friend, at his flat in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar where he had invited her for a party on the night of October 31, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh said that the woman filed a complaint on November 2, on the basis of which a case of drugging and gangrape was registered against the four men at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

The police said the accused persons are on the run after allegedly having committed the crime. The police have been conducting raids at their possible hideouts in Delhi and adjoining states. All the four men are known to the woman. She named them in her complaint, the police said.

A police officer associated with the case said the woman, in her complaint, stated that one of the four men had befriended her through a social networking website a few months ago.

On October 31, the officer said, the man called the woman and invited her to a party that he had organised at his flat. The woman told the police that she met him in late in the evening and he took her to his flat where his three friends were already present.

“The woman alleged that the four men spiked her cold drink with some drugs and took turns to rape her,” the officer said.

When the woman regained consciousness, the four men threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the police. She left the flat and reached her sister’s home. The woman told her sister about the incident the next day. On November 2, she approached the police and filed her complaint, the police said.

The officer said the woman earlier worked in a private company in Noida, but is currently unemployed. The accused men also work in private companies, he added.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 14:48 IST