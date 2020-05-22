e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Woman gives birth to twins on Shramik Special. Underweight children die

Woman gives birth to twins on Shramik Special. Underweight children die

Travelling from Vapi in Gujarat, Gayatri Devi, along with her husband Bhaiya Lal, was on the way to her hometown Varanasi. Reports say she was eight months pregnant at the time of journey.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The twins could not survive, however, the doctors managed to save the mother, who has been admitted in an isolation ward at the Kaushambi district hospital. (HT photo)
The twins could not survive, however, the doctors managed to save the mother, who has been admitted in an isolation ward at the Kaushambi district hospital. (HT photo)
         

A woman on board the Shramik Special train gave birth to twins on Friday afternoon. However, the children died within hours of being born, officials said.

Travelling from Vapi in Gujarat, Gayatri Devi, along with her husband Bhaiya Lal, was on the way to her hometown Varanasi. Reports say she was eight months pregnant at the time of journey.

As Devi, 21, experienced labour pains, fellow women passengers helped her deliver. She gave birth to twin boys somewhere after the train crossed Bharwari in Kaushambi district.

As the authorities got the news, the train was stopped.

“We got the news and the train was stopped at Sirathu where she was brought down, along with the new-born, and was sent to Sirathu PHC in an Ambulance,” said head constable RPF, posted at Sirathu station, Amodh Singh.

The twins could not survive, however, the doctors managed to save the mother, who has been admitted in an isolation ward at the Kaushambi district hospital.

“It was a premature delivery, both the kids were underweight. We found one had died before reaching the district hospital. The other was alive till he was brought here but by the time we could give him oxygen support, he too breathed his last,” said chief medical superintendent of district hospital of Kaushambi, Dr Deepak Seth.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In