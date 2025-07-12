Woman goes into labour on local train in Thane, Railway police rush to her aid

Swift action by the Government Railway Police (GRP) helped a 30-year-old woman receive timely medical care at Mumbra in Thane district, resulting in the safe birth of a girl. The woman, Hina, was travelling with her husband.(Representational Image)

The woman, identified as Hina Khatun Mohammad Tauqir, went into labour on board a CSMT-bound local train on Friday evening, following which fellow passengers pulled the emergency chain at Mumbra railway station, an official said.

A team of GRP personnel arranged for an auto rickshaw and shifted Hina to a civic-run hospital at Kausa near Mumbra at 6 pm.

The woman gave birth to a girl, the official added.

Hina's husband expressed heartfelt gratitude to the railway police and medical staff.

The GRP official praised the coordinated effort of officials, stating, "Timely action by our personnel ensured that the woman and her baby received urgent care, saving both lives".