...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman hangs self from police communication tower in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Cops said the the woman was suffering from mental health and died hanging herself from a police communication tower in Jashpur. 

Published on: May 26, 2026 03:24 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

A woman allegedly suffering from mental health issues died by suicide by hanging herself from a police communication tower in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Tuesday morning, even as cops and onlookers tried to dissuade her, officials said.

Before climbing the tower, the 22-year-old woman called 'Dial 112', the state police emergency response service.(Representative/Shutterstock)

The incident occurred in front of the Kunkuri police station, they said, adding that as per the woman's family, she had earlier also tried to end her life and was watching suicide-related videos over the past few days.

Before climbing the tower, the 22-year-old woman called 'Dial 112', the state police emergency response service.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot, and later the Home Guard, District Disaster Response Force and the local Nagar Panchayat personnel also arrived there, officials said.

The police personnel and others tried to counsel her and bring her down, but she hung herself despite that, using her scarf, they said, without elaborating on the reason behind the extreme step.

"This morning, we got information about the incident. She was mentally unwell. She had been watching videos on her phone about suicide by hanging," she said.

Police stopped people gathered at the spot from making videos and reels of the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

 
suicide chhattisgarh mental health
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Woman hangs self from police communication tower in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.