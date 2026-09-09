Woman dies in Gujarat hit-and-run; probe finds family killed her over 'video with man'

What appeared to be a case of hit-and-run in Gujarat's Ahmedabad took a big turn recently as probe revealed the victim was allegedly killed by two of her family members.

Sofia Farooq's alleged hit-and-run death was a cover-up, police said. (HT (sourced))

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Sofia Farooq, a 22-year-old woman in Ahmedabad was initially reported to have died in a road accident on August 12. Probe has now revealed that she was allegedly killed by her father and brother in the name of “family honour” after a video of her with a man went viral, police said.

Her father, Mohammed Farooq Nawabkhan, 56, and brother, Mohammed Habil Farooq, 38, have been arrested in the case.

The accused allegedly attacked her with an iron hammer and later staged her death as a road accident to mislead investigators. DCP (Traffic-West) Bhavna Patel confirmed that the two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

What happened to Sofia?

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{{^usCountry}} Sofia was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother Habil at around 11pm near Chelajpura Char Rasta when they claimed that a vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind and fled, according to the M Division Traffic Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sofia was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother Habil at around 11pm near Chelajpura Char Rasta when they claimed that a vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind and fled, according to the M Division Traffic Police Station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police initially registered the case as a hit-and-run. Sofia suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was later shifted to Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment at around 5am on August 13.

The alleged hit-and-run was a cover-up, police said.

Police uncover alleged murder plot

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During the investigation, police found that the hit-and-run account was allegedly false. Investigators learnt that a video of Sofia with a young man had gone viral.

Police alleged that her father and brother decided to kill her, fearing that the video would affect the family’s honour.

Habil and his father followed Sofia on a motorcycle and stopped near Chelajpura village, according to police. Habil allegedly attacked Sofia on the head multiple times with an iron hammer, while his father allegedly helped him.

The father and son then allegedly staged the incident to make it appear as though Sofia had been injured in a road accident, police said.

Father, son arrested

The father and son run a fabrication business, while Sofia worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area, police said.

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The two accused have been booked for murder. Police are investigating the case.