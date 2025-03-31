Menu Explore
Woman in UP's Gonda threatens to kill husband akin to Meerut murder case

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 12:16 AM IST

Woman in UP's Gonda threatens to kill husband akin to Meerut murder case

Gonda , A woman in this Uttar Pradesh district has allegedly threatened to chop off her husband's body parts and put those in a drum, in an act similar to a recent gruesome killing in Meerut.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Complaints have been received from both parties on Saturday and action will be taken as per rules after investigation, police on Sunday said.

Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha, originally hailing from Jhansi and currently working in the Jal Nigam in Gonda, has accused his wife Maya Maurya and her lover Neeraj Maurya of assault and threatening to kill him.

Kushwaha said that he had a love marriage with Maya Maurya, a resident of Basti district, in 2016.

He added that he bought three four-wheelers in the name of his wife after the birth of their daughter and kept paying the installments.

Kushwaha said that he bought a land in the name of Maya in 2022 and gave the contract of house construction to her relative Neeraj Maurya.

Maya came closer to her relative during this time and their relationship deepened after the death of Neeraj's wife during the Covid-19 period, he added.

Kushwaha claimed that he saw Maya and Neeraj in an objectionable situation on July 7, 2024 and said that he was beaten up when he protested and Maya left the house.

Maya returned home with Neeraj later on August 25, 2024 and forcibly broke the lock and entered. She absconded with 15 grams of gold chain and cash.

Kushwaha lodged a complaint in this regard on September 1, 2024.

On March 29, 2025, Maya threatened to kill his mother and when he protested, she along with her lover Neeraj beat up both mother and son.

"During this, Maya said that if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre," police said, citing a complaint lodged by Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, Maya claimed that her husband is making false allegations. She said that Kushwaha has been harassing her and has forced her to have an abortion four times.

Maya in her complaint said that Kushwaha beat her in July 2024 after which she lodged a report at the women's police station. After this, he filed a divorce case and forced her out of the house, she alleged.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Vivek Trivedi on Sunday said that some cases pertaining to the husband and wife are going on in a court.

"Police have started an investigation on the recent incident and the CCTV footage is being examined," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

