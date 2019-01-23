Woman judge among dozen passengers robbed of cash, jewellery in Ajmer-Chandigarh Garib Rath Express

Around a dozen passengers travelling in the Ajmer-Chandigarh Garib Rath Express were robbed of their valuables by masked robbers near Rohtak, police said on Wednesday.

Among the robbed passengers are a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), a woman judge and four more women whose gold and diamond jewellery were snatched from them, the police said.

The government railway police (GRP) in Rohtak said the incident occurred around 2.30 am on Wednesday when the Chandigarh-bound train stopped at Rohtak junction and some robbers entered the G9 coach. When the train reached Makrauli village, the robbers inside the train pulled the chain, following which, their accomplices waiting at the spot entered the coach with guns and knives and robbed the passengers of around Rs 2 lakh cash and valuable jewellery. The assailants then jumped off the train and fled.

“There were more than 10 men, each having a gun or a knife in their hand. They put their guns on our heads, placed knives on our necks and took away all our valuables,” a woman victim robbed of her gold chain told Hindustan Times.

She added that the assailants also tore a passenger’s pocket and snatched Rs 25,000 from him. “They also took away a woman’s diamond mangalsutra. They forced us to open our bags as well and took whatever they liked. Even the TTE who came for help was robbed. We sent our location to the GRP police but no one came for help.”

While the passengers said the number of robbers were more than 10, the GRP police said its inquiry has found they were five to six in number. “By the time we reached the location with our team, the robbers had fled,” said Raj Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Rohtak GRP station.

He said the police have registered a case against unidentified persons and formed four teams to arrest them.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 21:15 IST