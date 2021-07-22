Woman killed after house collapses due to rain in Bidar

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old woman died after her house collapsed due to heavy rains in Bidar district . Parvathi, a resident of Kumarachincholi village in Humnabad taluk, was killed on the spot after one of the walls of her house fell on her. Her husband and two children were injured and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

A native of Janwad near Bidar, the family of the victim had migrated to Kumarachincholi village in search of livelihood eight years ago. Parvathi was working as agricultural labour on a daily wage basis. Her two daughters are studying in a local government school.

The government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Wednesday said different parts of the state will continue to get rainfall until Thursday night. As per an official communication, the coastal and Malnad regions are expected to receive moderate rain, while some parts may get heavy to very heavy rains in these regions.

KSNMDC also predicted light to moderate rain in Bengaluru. It further forecasted that the weather in Bengaluru to be “generally cloudy sky with isolated very light to moderate rains” until Saturday.

t also said that there will be light to moderate rains in widespread or scattered areas in the north interior districts of Karnataka. It further said that heavy rains in isolated areas are likely in these districts. The south interior districts of Karnataka are likely to witness light or moderate rains in a scattered and isolated manner over the region. Within this region, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts will experience light to moderate rains. The other south interior districts will experience very light to light rains.

Last week, KSNDMC had issued red, orange and yellow alerts in several districts of the state. The coastal and Malnad districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts, were issued a red warning. An orange warning was issued to coastal and northern parts of Karnataka like Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi.