Woman killed by in-laws in hate crime, say cops

A 21-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste (SC) Madiga community, who married a man from the Scheduled Tribe (ST), was allegedly killed by her in-laws in a reported hate crime in Koppal district in Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday and victim’s father has named 13 people in his complaint (File photo)

According to police, the deceased, identified as Mariamma, was in a relationship with Hanumayya (21) for two years before they tied the knot in April last year.

“They got married in a local court and ever since their marriage, she was being allegedly mistreated by her in-laws because of her caste,” a police officer said. “She was forced to cook separately in a shed away from the house and the caste-based abuse gradually extended to dowry demands as her in-laws started torturing her over the matter,” the officer said, quoting the deceased’s father, who registered a complaint with them.

“Ever since the marriage she was insulted, teased and assaulted by her in-laws over her caste. They eventually poisoned her and cooked up a story trying to pass it off as suicide. The police should take stringent action against those involved,” her father told the police.

Siddalingappa Patil, Gangavathi deputy superintendent of police said, “The incident occurred on Sunday and victim’s father has named 13 people in his complaint. We have arrested her husband, his father Mahadeva, mother Gangamma and four other relatives. We have also registered an FIR under BNS section 103(murder) and 80(dowry death) and an investigation is underway.’’