Woman killed, three beaten up in Ahmedabad on suspicion of being child lifters

A woman was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday after a mob allegedly thrashed them in Ahmedabad on suspicion of being “child-lifters”.

Police said preliminary report suggests that the four women were travelling in an auto rickshaw when the mob stopped them and allegedly beat them up claiming they were child-lifters.

All four women were admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries, said an officer at Vadaj police station.

“Police is talking to the injured and is in the process to register an FIR,” the officer added.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, two men were allegedly beaten by a mob in Gujarat’s Devbhumi-Dwarka district suspecting them to be child abductors.