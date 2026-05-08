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Woman survives knife attack by husband on B’luru road

A 27-year-old woman was saved from a knife attack in Bengaluru by passersby who overpowered her alleged assailant, her husband, amid reported domestic discord.

Published on: May 08, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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A 27-year-old woman escaped a possible fatal attack after passersby intervened and overpowered a man who allegedly assaulted her with a knife on a busy road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

Woman survives knife attack by husband on B’luru road

The incident took place on May 6 on Madanayakanahalli Main Road under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station. CCTV footage of the attack, which circulated widely on social media, showed a masked man confronting the woman before allegedly attacking her in public.

According to police, the woman, identified as Sonali, a native of Jharkhand, was walking along the roadside when the accused arrived on a scooter and approached her. Investigators said he then allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked her repeatedly.

Hearing her screams, local residents and passersby rushed to the spot and restrained the attacker before he could cause more serious injuries, police said. Some bystanders allegedly assaulted the accused before handing him over to the police.

Inspector Murali said the accused had allegedly attempted to conceal his identity by wearing a mask during the attack.

 
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