Woman thrown in pot with boiling syrup for opposing molestation bid in UP

MEERUT: An 18-year-old Dalit woman suffered serious burn injuries after she was pushed into a large metal pot containing boiling sugarcane syrup for allegedly resisting a molestation bid at a jaggery-making unit in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, police officers familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, and the three accused were arrested and jailed by the night. (Representational Use)

In his complaint, the victim’s brother said that Pramod (only first name available), the owner of the unit, and two other workers, Raju and Sandeep (only first names available) tried to molest his sister on Saturday, and when she protested, they threw her in a cauldron containing boiling sugarcane syrup that is used to make jiggery.

“The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, and the three accused were arrested and jailed by the night,” MP Singh, the inspector of Binauli police station said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, police said.

The woman was shifted to the GTB hospital in Delhi, and her condition was critical, officials aware of the matter said.

“The woman is currently under observation with severe burns on her chest and back. She also has burn injuries on her legs, shoulders, and arms,” an official from the hospital said on condition of anonymity.