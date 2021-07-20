Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Woman who accused ex-CJI of harassment in surveillance list
india news

Woman who accused ex-CJI of harassment in surveillance list

The verified phone numbers on the list brought out by a global collaborative investigative project has named the staffer, her husband, and her brothers-in-law, whose phones were targeted with the spy software around April 2019.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:41 AM IST
In all, 11 phone numbers of the woman complainant and her family were targeted, the report said. (HT File)

The list of phones potentially targeted using Pegasus software has the name of a Supreme Court staffer who had accused former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, according to reports.

Justice Gogoi, who retired as CJI in November 2019, is currently a nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. The verified phone numbers on the list brought out by a global collaborative investigative project has named the staffer, her husband, and her brothers-in-law, whose phones were targeted with the spy software around April 2019, the same time when the woman staffer had levelled allegations against the former CJI, a report in The Wire said. HT could not independently verify this.

In all, 11 phone numbers of the woman complainant and her family were targeted, the report said, adding that surveillance on three phone numbers belonging to the woman began days after she went public with her allegations in a sworn affidavit issued to SC judges on April 19, 2019.

In her complaint, she alleged that as a junior court assistant in October 2018, while working in the office of CJI, she was sexually harassed and later told by the judge not to reveal it to anyone.

The allegations were denied by CJI as “absolutely false and scurrilous” and as part of a bigger conspiracy to “destabilise the judiciary”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pegasus
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP