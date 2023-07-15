2 weeks after her father was killed at the wedding, Kerala woman gets married

KOCHI: The police are yet to file the charge sheet. (HT Archives)

A woman, whose father was murdered on the day her wedding was scheduled by a man who wanted to marry her, entered wedlock at the Varkala Sivagiri temple in Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala on Friday, people aware of the matter said.

Sreelakshmi got married to her fiance Vinu in a simple ceremony at the temple attended by her close friends and family.

Around 12.30am on June 28, Raju (61), the father of Sreelakshmi, was bludgeoned to death by a four-member gang comprising Jishnu, his brother Jijin and their associates Manu and Shyam.

Weeks before Sreelakshmi’s marriage was fixed with Vinu, Jishnu had approached her family with a desire to marry her.

But both Sreelakshmi and her family rejected it citing his criminal background.

At the time, Jishnu had reportedly threatened that he would not allow her marriage with anyone else.

Within hours of the incident, the Varkala police apprehended all four of them who are currently in remand.

Due to Raju’s death, the wedding was postponed to July 14. The police are yet to file the charge sheet.

