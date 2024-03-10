‘Women are pillar of every work’: NIOS chairperson on International Women's Day

A Kavi Sammelan was organised on the occasion of International Women's Day at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday. Every year the International Women's Day is celebrated with a theme at NIOS.



This year the theme of the event was 'Inspire Inclusion'. The programme started at 3 pm at Kalyan Singh Auditorium, Regional Office of NIOS, Delhi. The program opened with ‘Saraswati Vandana’ and offering of flowers on the statue of Mata Saraswati and lighting the lamp. The National Institute of Open Schooling celebrated International Women's Day.

On the International Women's Day organized at NIOS, women having made special contributions in their fields were welcomed as guests.



Archana Sharma Awasthi, joint secretary, Ministry of Education, Nidhi Pandey, commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dr. Vinita Agarwal, executive member, NCVET and Member Secretary, NCTE, IRS Kesang Y. Sherpa were present as guests.

The programme was presided over by Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Vice Chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi. In her presidential address, Prof. Vanjari underlined the role of women in the upliftment of Indian culture and civilization.

Prof. Saroj Sharma, the NIOS chairperson, through her poem ‘Padav Dar Padav’, explored the inner mind of women. She said that Indian culture has always revered women as ‘Ardhanarishvara’.



“Women are the pillars of all work in the world, Women are creators,” she added. The officers and employees of NIOS recited poems at the Kavi Sammelan.