 ‘Women are pillar of every work’: NIOS chairperson on International Women's Day | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Women are pillar of every work’: NIOS chairperson on International Women's Day

‘Women are pillar of every work’: NIOS chairperson on International Women's Day

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 09:35 AM IST

On the International Women's Day organised at NIOS, women having made special contributions in their fields were welcomed as guests

A Kavi Sammelan was organised on the occasion of International Women's Day at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday. Every year the International Women's Day is celebrated with a theme at NIOS.

This year the theme of the event was 'Inspire Inclusion'. The programme started at 3 pm at Kalyan Singh Auditorium, Regional Office of NIOS, Delhi. The program opened with ‘Saraswati Vandana’ and offering of flowers on the statue of Mata Saraswati and lighting the lamp.

The National Institute of Open Schooling celebrated International Women's Day.
The National Institute of Open Schooling celebrated International Women's Day.

On the International Women's Day organized at NIOS, women having made special contributions in their fields were welcomed as guests.

Archana Sharma Awasthi, joint secretary, Ministry of Education, Nidhi Pandey, commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Dr. Vinita Agarwal, executive member, NCVET and Member Secretary, NCTE, IRS Kesang Y. Sherpa were present as guests.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The programme was presided over by Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Vice Chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi. In her presidential address, Prof. Vanjari underlined the role of women in the upliftment of Indian culture and civilization.

Prof. Saroj Sharma, the NIOS chairperson, through her poem ‘Padav Dar Padav’, explored the inner mind of women. She said that Indian culture has always revered women as ‘Ardhanarishvara’.

“Women are the pillars of all work in the world, Women are creators,” she added. The officers and employees of NIOS recited poems at the Kavi Sammelan.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On