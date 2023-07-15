HT G20 Agenda: Nari Shakti to be a driver of change in India

If the considerable efforts of our Nari Shakti (women power) are added to the hard work that is required to fulfil the dreams in this Amrit Kaal (the period leading up to the centenary of India’s independence), it will require less hard work and our deadlines will also be met. Our dreams will be more vivid, vivacious and resplendent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in his 76th Independence Day speech. This statement captures the government’s position on women empowerment, while indicating foresight about the pivotal role that the government envisions for women. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is the first woman to take charge of IAF’s frontline combat unit . (File photo)

Over the last decade, India has witnessed a remarkable shift towards empowering women and fostering their participation in the economy, society, and politics. Significant efforts were made to creating an environment where women could lead and spearhead the nation’s development. While women empowerment schemes were implemented by successive governments since the 1990s, the current approach is different as it seeks to remove various barriers, including mental, psychological, physical, economic, social, and political obstacles, by constructing narratives that foster an ecosystem characterised by egalitarianism, equity, and empathy.

To such ends, several policies and initiatives were introduced and adapted over time to address the evolving needs of women. Around a dozen major policies currently aim to empower women in education, entrepreneurship, skill development, health, well-being, and political representation. Through targeted interventions and awareness-raising efforts, the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme increased female literacy rates and reduced gender imbalances. Pursuing higher education and establishing businesses have become possible and accessible like never before. Schemes such as the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana (2015), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (2015), and Stand-Up India Scheme (2016) allowed women to gain financial independence while also becoming a contributor to India’s economic development. The data on the growth of women-led enterprises, receding the gender gap, and increased credit to women entrepreneurs are a testament to changing realities.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was introduced to improve women’s health, safety, and overall well-being in economically weaker households. By providing free LPG connections, the scheme effectively eliminates health hazards associated with traditional cooking methods enabling them to pursue education, employment, and other opportunities. Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana provided working women -- who left their job due to pregnancy -- compensation for their wage loss.

Besides policy measures that touched the lives of millions of women, the most significant change India witnessed was a societal renaissance that removed hidden barriers. The active government efforts aided by rising consciousness among the Indian populace resonate with the renewed push for articulating and propagating Bharatiya (Indian) narratives. About women empowerment, there has been a reach out to the hinterlands and remote tribal communities, manifested in the Prime Minister’s regular recounting stories of women in his Mann ki Baat addresses. Moreover, there is a reinvigorated focus on broadening the knowledge base in Indian knowledge systems by incorporating diverse viewpoints and recognising the historical contributions of women from different regions of India. Finally, the Indic narratives that resonate with the themes of womanhood and core feminist values have allowed connecting tradition with modernity, continuity with change, realm with region, and a theory with practice.

The Indic narratives that empower the feminine are extremely relevant for Global South Alternatives. These narratives can be used as our civilisation values such as Drapaudi as the first feminist, Sita as the first single mother, Kannagi as the first citizen activist, and Madhavi as the first poet. These narratives have to be articulated extensively and researched. For these articulations, the use of science and technology are just instruments, which are ineffective without developing an ecosystem that builds an egalitarian, equitable and a non-discriminatory order that will not have a lifelong and long-term impact.

India has recognised the universal significance of women’s empowerment as a global issue since it is evident that such concerns cannot be limited to national borders. As India gains increasing respect and recognition on the world stage, there is a need for the country to serve as a role model for others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated this awareness multiple times, most recently in his speech in Bali in November 2022, where he emphasised the indispensable role of women’s participation in global development. He stressed prioritising women-led development in the G20 agenda, highlighting that global goals are attainable only with women’s active involvement. This significant aspect has been prominently observed during India’s chairmanship of the G20 this year. Recognising the importance of women empowerment internationally reflects India’s commitment towards driving a positive change within its borders and globally.

In contrast to the Western approach of empowering women that remains limited to providing increased opportunities, the Indian approach of women-led development places women at the forefront of development, enabling them to take charge of their progress and play a leading role. India has come a long way in a short time, but the fact that there are still events where one sees the phrase “first female” used should prompt better action and awareness. Women’s empowerment is not just a matter of social justice; it is an inherent part of India’s rich and vibrant civilisation. Although there is still progress to be made, the fact that India, as the world’s oldest and largest democracy, is led by its first tribal woman as the head of State is a powerful testament to its commitment towards women-led development.

Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is the Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.