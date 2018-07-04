 Women government employees in Maharashtra to get 180 days’ paid leave for children | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Women government employees in Maharashtra to get 180 days’ paid leave for children

The women government employees will be able take this leave until their children turn 18.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2018 08:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Nagpur
Mother holding tiny foot of newborn baby
Mother holding tiny foot of newborn baby(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide a total of 180 days’ paid leave to women government employees to look after the children in the course of service.

They will be able take this leave until their children turn 18.

The same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18.

The decision was taken during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, said finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Among other things, women employees would find this facility helpful when their children are in class 10th or 12th, said an official.

Women (or male, as the case may be) employees will be able to demand this leave thrice a year.

tags

more from india