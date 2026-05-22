Women hostel residents at DU hold overnight agitation amid exam season

Women residents of the University Hostel for Women (UHW) under Delhi University staged a late-night sit-in protest alleging "forced evictions" and "extortion" by the hostel administration, according to a statement issued by the All India Students' Association (AISA).

Delhi University (File Photo)

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The protest began around 9:30 pm on Thursday and continued past midnight, with students sitting on the streets of the campus amid ongoing semester examinations and preparation for NEET examinations.

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In its statement, AISA alleged that students had been "pushed to the brink" over the past week due to administrative actions, including disruption of basic amenities. It claimed that water supply had been shut in parts of two hostel blocks and that chairs had been removed from the reading room, affecting academic preparations.

The student body further alleged that the Provost was carrying out a "forced eviction drive" despite students having already paid hostel fees in advance for June and July.

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{{^usCountry}} "This institutional apathy has crossed all limits of human dignity," AISA said in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This institutional apathy has crossed all limits of human dignity," AISA said in its statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The association also claimed that following a mobilisation on May 16, the Provost had given a "deceptive verbal assurance" to restore facilities and extend the residency deadline, but later "backtracked" and issued a "punitive extortion order" demanding ₹450 per day from students who continued to stay in the hostel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association also claimed that following a mobilisation on May 16, the Provost had given a "deceptive verbal assurance" to restore facilities and extend the residency deadline, but later "backtracked" and issued a "punitive extortion order" demanding ₹450 per day from students who continued to stay in the hostel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AISA has demanded the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, restoration of the 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of hostel stay without financial penalties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AISA has demanded the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, restoration of the 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of hostel stay without financial penalties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: DU PG registrations start for new session {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: DU PG registrations start for new session {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "AISA stands unyieldingly with the resisting residents and demands the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, a concrete written guarantee for the restoration of 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of the hostel stay without any financial penalties!" a statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "AISA stands unyieldingly with the resisting residents and demands the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, a concrete written guarantee for the restoration of 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of the hostel stay without any financial penalties!" a statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi University authorities are yet to issue a response to the allegations. (ANI)

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