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Women hostel residents at DU hold overnight agitation amid exam season

Women residents of University Hostel for Women protested against alleged forced evictions and extortion by the hostel administration. 

Updated on: May 22, 2026 11:52 am IST
ANI |
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Women residents of the University Hostel for Women (UHW) under Delhi University staged a late-night sit-in protest alleging "forced evictions" and "extortion" by the hostel administration, according to a statement issued by the All India Students' Association (AISA).

Delhi University (File Photo)

The protest began around 9:30 pm on Thursday and continued past midnight, with students sitting on the streets of the campus amid ongoing semester examinations and preparation for NEET examinations.

Also Read: DU urges UGC to act against St Stephen’s for violating regulation in appointing principal

In its statement, AISA alleged that students had been "pushed to the brink" over the past week due to administrative actions, including disruption of basic amenities. It claimed that water supply had been shut in parts of two hostel blocks and that chairs had been removed from the reading room, affecting academic preparations.

The student body further alleged that the Provost was carrying out a "forced eviction drive" despite students having already paid hostel fees in advance for June and July.

Delhi University authorities are yet to issue a response to the allegations. (ANI)

 
student protest delhi university
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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