DU PG registrations start for new session

New Delhi: Registrations for two-year postgraduate degree programmes for the 2026–27 academic session at Delhi University began on Saturday and will close on June 7, as per a statement by the university. Seat allocation for various two-year master’s courses will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, based only on scores obtained in CUET (PG) 2026, the statement issued on Friday read. (HT)

Seat allocation for various two-year master’s courses will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, based only on scores obtained in CUET (PG) 2026, the statement issued on Friday read.

“The University of Delhi announces the registration for its various two-year postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026–27,” a statement signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta, said.

Further, the university stated they have introduced an auto-integration feature for candidates’ credentials and CUET scores through the DigiLocker/API Setu platform from this year.

The integration will provide a uniform authentication mechanism for government services under the “Digital India” initiative while strengthening data security and reducing duplication, the statement said.

According to the notification, students currently studying in the third or fourth year of undergraduate courses will be eligible to apply for the two-year master’s degree programmes, subject to the fulfilment of programme-specific eligibility criteria.

From the academic session 2026–27, Delhi University will also introduce its one-year master’s programme. The university will share details of the one-year programme separately, and admissions for it will be conducted through a separate portal, the statement highlighted.