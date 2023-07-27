Over 10 lakh women went missing across the country in from 2019 to 2021: Data

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released a fresh data on the number of women and girls go missing in India. According to the Union ministry of home affairs, quoting NCRB data, 3,75,058 women above 18 years of age went missing from across the country in 2021 alone. A total of 10,61,648 women went mission from 2019 to 2021 across the country(File (representative image))

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are the two states from where the maximum number of girls and women went missing from 2019 to 2021.

From Madhya Pradesh, 52,119 women in 2019, 52,357 in 2020 and 55,704 in 2021 went missing, indicating an upsetting upward trend. In Maharashtra, 63,167 women in 2019, 58,735 in 2020 and 56,498 in 2021 went missing, however, showing a downward trend.

A total of 90,113 girls (those who are below 18 years of age) went missing in 2021 with the highest from West Bengal at 13,278.

Collectively, a total of 10,61,648 women went mission from 2019 to 2021 across the country. Simultaneously, 2,51,430 girls went missing during the same period.

“It is the responsibility of respective state governments to maintain law and order, including investigation and prosecution of crimes against women,” the Home Ministry said in a statement.

It mentioned the number of initiatives taken for the safety of women including the enactment of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 for effective action against sexual offences.