Home / India News / Women’s Day 2020- Contribute to a hunger-free planet: Chennai woman shares story on PM Modi’s social media account

Women’s Day 2020- Contribute to a hunger-free planet: Chennai woman shares story on PM Modi’s social media account

Mohandoss is the founder of FoodBank-India, an initiative to fight against hunger.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 10:49 IST
“Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India,” Mohandoss tweeted from PM’s social media account on Women’s Day.
"Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India," Mohandoss tweeted from PM's social media account on Women's Day.
         

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020, the first woman to get the chance to share her story through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media account was Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss.

Mohandoss is the founder of FoodBank-India, an initiative to fight against hunger.

“I feel empowered when I do what I’m passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet,” Mohandoss tweeted out from the prime minister’s Twitter account.

Mohandoss works with volunteers, “many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger”.

“We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, breast feeding awareness drives,” she explained in a tweet posted from PM ‘s Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister posted his greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said that he is signing off for the day and let seven women achievers share their life journeys through his social media accounts.

“We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” the prime minister’s tweet read.

Last Sunday, the prime minister posted a cryptic tweet saying he will give up his social media accounts this Women’s Day. He later announced that he will give a chance to some inspiring women to share their inspiring stories through his social media accounts on the occasion of Women’s Day 2020.

