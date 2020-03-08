On Women’s Day, Air India’s all-women crew to fly 52 flights

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 08:36 IST

Air India will operate more than 50 flights, including eight on overseas routes, with an all-woman crew to mark the International Women’s Day on Sunday.

“Air India is operating 8 international and 44 domestic momentous flights with all women crew to mark #IWD2020. We’re proud of our women colleagues who play a key role to propel us ahead,” it tweeted on Saturday with a hashtag #InternationalWomensDay2020.

It also said in a release on Saturday that it would operate several all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

According to the release, women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow-body aircraft to salute woman power in sync with socio-cultural ethos.

Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees, the release added.

Last year, Air India had flown 12 international flights as well as 40-plus domestic flights with an all-women crew on Women’s Day. It had deployed its B787 Dreamliners and B777s aircraft to operate to 12 international medium and long-haul flights solely operated exclusively by women pilots and attended by women cabin crew.

And in 2017, Air India set a world record by flying a Boeing 777 from New Delhi to San Francisco and back with an all-female crew, just in time for International Women’s Day.