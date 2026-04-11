...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Women’s quota being used as political tool before delimitation, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

"The women's reservation must be implemented immediately without showing delimitation as a reason," the DMK president added.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 01:29 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised the Centre over the women's reservation and accused it of trying to use it as a "weapon" to tackle the opposition before taking up the delimitation exercise based on population.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin (PTI)

"The Union government is not concerned about implementing reservations for women. If their concerns were genuine, they could have done it right away. Rather than doing that, the BJP-led Centre is thinking of using it as a weapon to tackle opposition and take up the delimitation exercise based on population," he told PTI in an interview.

"Hence, the women's reservation must be implemented immediately without showing delimitation as a reason," the DMK president added.

Expressing apprehensions on the proposed delimitation exercise, the CM said it was the DMK that raised the first voice asserting the rights of the state after realising that Tamil Nadu would be affected by the proposed exercise. He also attacked his rival and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami over the delimitation issue.

 
women's reservation mk stalin ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Women’s quota being used as political tool before delimitation, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.