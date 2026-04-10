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Women's reservation not about political credit: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slams Kharge

"India's women deserve outcomes, not recurring promises that never translate into reality," Union Minister Pradhan said.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his comments on the amendment in women's quota, saying women's reservation is not about political credit; it is about dignity, representation and the rightful empowerment of women.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

"India's women deserve outcomes, not recurring promises that never translate into reality," he said.

Earlier, in the day, Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government's proposed move to amend the women's reservation law and increase the number of seats in Parliament would amount to a violation of the model code of conduct, which would have "grave consequences".

"Women's reservation is not about political credit; it is about dignity, representation and the rightful empowerment of women. Let us be absolutely clear on facts. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (2023) did not emerge from a sudden demand of the Congress," he said.

"For more than 25 years, women's reservation in Parliament remained a pending promise -- discussed repeatedly but never delivered. Parliament has now passed the 106th Constitutional Amendment providing one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, including within seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," Pradhan said in a post on X.

"Your concern about implementation is noted. However, the Amendment explicitly links its operationalisation to the next delimitation exercise following the Census. This is not a matter of political preference but a constitutional requirement designed to maintain India's federal balance and ensure fairness in representation.

"The government's intent is to operationalise women's reservation in time for the 2029 general elections. This requires follow-up measures, including adjustments to the composition of legislatures. On delimitation and seat expansion, the government remains mindful of the sensitivities involved," Pradhan said.

The Minister said that no state that has contributed to national progress through responsible population stabilisation will be disadvantaged; the objective is to expand representation so that women can enter legislatures meaningfully without diminishing any state's voice.

"If the Congress truly stands for women's empowerment, this is the moment to demonstrate it -- by engaging constructively in Parliament, proposing improvements where needed and helping ensure that this historic reform is implemented without further delay. India's women deserve delivery, not delay," he said.

 
women's reservation dharmendra pradhan mallikarjun kharge
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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