New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his comments on the amendment in women's quota, saying women's reservation is not about political credit; it is about dignity, representation and the rightful empowerment of women.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

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"India's women deserve outcomes, not recurring promises that never translate into reality," he said.

Earlier, in the day, Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government's proposed move to amend the women's reservation law and increase the number of seats in Parliament would amount to a violation of the model code of conduct, which would have "grave consequences".

"Women's reservation is not about political credit; it is about dignity, representation and the rightful empowerment of women. Let us be absolutely clear on facts. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (2023) did not emerge from a sudden demand of the Congress," he said.

"For more than 25 years, women's reservation in Parliament remained a pending promise -- discussed repeatedly but never delivered. Parliament has now passed the 106th Constitutional Amendment providing one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, including within seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," Pradhan said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The Minister said this is no longer a proposal or intent; it is now part of the Constitution of India. Your concern about implementation is noted. However, the Amendment explicitly links its operationalisation to the next delimitation exercise following the Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Minister said this is no longer a proposal or intent; it is now part of the Constitution of India. Your concern about implementation is noted. However, the Amendment explicitly links its operationalisation to the next delimitation exercise following the Census. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kharge claimed on Friday that the proposed amendment warrants thorough deliberation, asserting that his party would formulate a collective strategy with others in the opposition to move forward "unitedly" on this issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharge claimed on Friday that the proposed amendment warrants thorough deliberation, asserting that his party would formulate a collective strategy with others in the opposition to move forward "unitedly" on this issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Congress chief said the Modi government is convening Parliament's sittings from April 16 to 18 with the "sole intention of securing political advantage" and is keen to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill in "utmost haste". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress chief said the Modi government is convening Parliament's sittings from April 16 to 18 with the "sole intention of securing political advantage" and is keen to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill in "utmost haste". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to discuss and formulate the party's strategy on the government's move to amend the women's reservation law, Kharge said the proposed amendments are of such a nature that they can potentially have a profound impact on the country's electoral system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to discuss and formulate the party's strategy on the government's move to amend the women's reservation law, Kharge said the proposed amendments are of such a nature that they can potentially have a profound impact on the country's electoral system. {{/usCountry}}

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"Your concern about implementation is noted. However, the Amendment explicitly links its operationalisation to the next delimitation exercise following the Census. This is not a matter of political preference but a constitutional requirement designed to maintain India's federal balance and ensure fairness in representation.

"The government's intent is to operationalise women's reservation in time for the 2029 general elections. This requires follow-up measures, including adjustments to the composition of legislatures. On delimitation and seat expansion, the government remains mindful of the sensitivities involved," Pradhan said.

The Minister said that no state that has contributed to national progress through responsible population stabilisation will be disadvantaged; the objective is to expand representation so that women can enter legislatures meaningfully without diminishing any state's voice.

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"If the Congress truly stands for women's empowerment, this is the moment to demonstrate it -- by engaging constructively in Parliament, proposing improvements where needed and helping ensure that this historic reform is implemented without further delay. India's women deserve delivery, not delay," he said.

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