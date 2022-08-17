Women's safety, employment: 5 issues to be addressed under 'Make India No 1'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the 'Make India No 1' mission as a part of the build-up to the 2024 general election, and said that he aims to make India the No 1 country in the world. "Every citizen of this country...130 crore people... have to be connected to this mission," the Aam Aadmi Party boss said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal said five major issues needed to be addressed to make India 'No 1'.

These are education, healthcare, employment, the safety of women, and farming.

On the first point the Delhi CM - whose government has claimed significant improvements in the quality of state-run schools in the national capital over the past years that it has been in power - said it is necessary to provide good schools and colleges for every child in India.

"An educated child will ensure his/her family moves out of poverty and becomes rich. When every family is rich, India will be among the richest countries in the world," he explained.

On the question of healthcare - another point that the AAP highlights as part of its Delhi government's achievements - Kejriwal said it is critical to ensure quality healthcare for all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Every Indian citizen is important to us and hence arrangements have to be made for the finest healthcare which is also free of cost," he said, referring to mohalla clinics and dispensaries to be opened in every corner of India to ensure the country becomes 'No 1'.

The third point that Kejriwal spoke about was finding employment for youth.

“Youth is the biggest power of our country. However, they are unemployed. If the intention and management are right, they can be employed,” Kejriwal said, adding that under the mission, no youth of this country should be unemployed.

The fourth point that the Delhi chief minister highlighted was the safety of women.

“Every woman of this country should get respect and equal rights. All women should be given protection,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fifth and final issue that has to be addressed is in the farming sector. Kejriwal said on Wednesday that it is important to ensure that every farmer gets the appropriate money for his produce, adding a farmer's son should say with pride that he will too join farming.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON