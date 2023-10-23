"Won't allow forces luring Hindus for conversion", says Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI): Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri has once again sparked a debate when he said that he does not want 'foreign' powers not to enter Hindu Temples, Gurudwara and lure innocent Hindus.

Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri is on a three-day visit to Punjab where he also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

While speaking at Pathankot on Sunday he said "Punjab is the land of saints, of the brave. People of the state are loving and big-hearted. My goal is to spread the message of our culture and Sanatana across the country. I just want that foreign powers do not enter Gurudwaras or temples or lure innocent Hindus or people of any religion. That is what I am saying across the country. This is the country of Raghuvar, not Babar. In the country of Raghuvar, unless the law is not tightened around miscreants, they will continue to lure innocent Hindus and convert them. Unless this is dealt with strictly, this situation will not change."

He further said that in Punjab, people follow Sanatana Dharma and he will not allow evil forces that want to wipe out Sanatana.

"In Punjab, people follow Sanatana Dharma, there is Sanatana unity. We won't allow the Anti-Sanatana evil forces that want to wipe out Sanatana and are luring our Hindus to convert them. We'll keep the Sanatana unity," Shastri said.

The spiritual preacher's comments however did not go down well with Punjab's Christian community which saw this as an attack on the community. President of United Christian Dalit Front Punjab, Vilayat Masih has asked Dhirendra Shastri to withdraw his statement and apologize. The forum also submitted a complaint with the Punjab Police on the comments of the Bageshwar Dham Chief. (ANI)

