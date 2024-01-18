Won’t continue construction of villa in Goa, designer Tarun Tahiliani tells HC

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani on Wednesday assured the Bombay high court in Goa that no further construction will be carried out at his upcoming villa amid allegations that it is being built in violation of the law. Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. (HT file)

Speaking to reporters, advocate and local Congress legislator Carlos Ferreira, who appeared for Salvador do Mundo villagers challenging the construction, said the assurance came after the high court took prima facie cognizance of the matter.

“The senior advocate for the respondent (Tarun Tahiliani) made a statement that no further construction work will be carried out on the land,” Ferreira said.

Confirming the same, Tahiliani’s counsel Nitin Sardesai said: “We made a statement in the court that we won’t continue with the work till a response is filed. The matter is posted for February 20.”

The villagers in Salvador do Mundo jointly approached court, alleging that permissions for the villa construction were issued in violation of the law.

“I pointed out to the court that the 2021 Regional Plan (a land use document) was notified on October 12, 2011 and this application for development came on October 20, 2011. On November 10, after they notified the plan, they approved this plan on the basis of the 2011 Regional Plan which was no longer in force. The development being done is in contrary to the Regional Plan of 2021,” Ferreira said.

Villagers have alleged that permission for the villa construction has been obtained through “fraud and suppression of facts” – a claim that has been dismissed by the designer.