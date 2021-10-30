Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Won't find 4 to 3 ticket seekers': Akhilesh Yadav attacks Shah, BJP
‘Won’t find 4 to 3 ticket seekers’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Shah, BJP

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday tweeted to say that the BJP will find it difficult to find candidates to field in the upcoming assembly elections in the state
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aslso launched a counter attack on Amit Shah on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 02:06 PM IST
By Pankaj Jaiswal

The Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union home minister Amit Shah in the run up to the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said that the saffron party was “unlikely” to find ticket-seeking candidates due to people’s “anger” against the ruling party.

He also took a dig at Shah, who was busy meeting BJP leaders, office-bearers, and cadres in Lucknow on Saturday, over Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni’s presence in Shah’s rally yesterday.

“Even if the BJP announces 403 chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, it will still not get even 4 to 3 ticket seekers considering the public anger against the party...How will the party get ticket seekers when it is visibly heading towards defeat. The public which is distressed because of the BJP will make it suffer for every vote...The BJP is finished,” Akhilesh tweeted on a day when 6 Bahujan Samaj Party and one BJP MLA switched over to the SP.

Amit Shah ask BJP workers to set a target of winning more than 300 of the 403 seats in the upcoming UP assembly polls. He had also made it clear that the incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief minister if the party wins the elections. He also attacked opposition parties and leaders, especially Akhilesh Yadav and his poll-related activities. “Earlier mafia and criminals ruled the state, now when I look through ‘durbeen’ then I can’t see them anywhere in UP.” Shah had said, making a binocular gesture by curling his figures over his eyes.

Akhilesh launched a counter attack on Shah on Saturday and tweeted: “The search with the fake binocular was a drama while the culprit was right next (to Amit Shah)”. His comment seemed to be a reference to minister of state, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, who was sharing the stage with Shah at a BJP event in the city.

Ajay Mishra is the father of Ashish Mishra, a top accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident in which eight persons including four farmers were killed.

