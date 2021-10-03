'Won’t let this sacrifice go in vain’: Rahul on farmers’ death in Lakhimpur

Two farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws were allegedly run over by two SUVs at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road while they were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, according to news agency PTI.

As many as eight more farmers were left injured in the incident. The PTI report added that the incident happened after angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a story link related to the incident, and said that the party will not let the sacrifice of the farmers “go in vain.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also took to the micro-blogging site to give an update regarding the matter, citing that he is en route Lakhimpur Kheri and will reach late at night on Sunday.

“People were attacked using vehicles, and firing was also done on them. As per latest reports that we have, several people have died in the incident,” he said in a video message on Twitter, which tagged Hindustan Times as well.

An unverified Twitter account under the name Kisan Ekta Morcha issued a statement, reportedly by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident wherein it blamed the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Union minister of state for home affairs “Ajay Mishra Teni, his son, his uncle and other goons” for running over the “peacefully protesting farmers” at the site.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands that Uttar Pradesh government should immediately impose cases with murder charges against all those involved from the side of Ajay Mishra Teni,” the statement read.

Hindustan Times could not independently confirm the authenticity of the statement issued by the Kisan Ekta Morcha on behalf of SKM.