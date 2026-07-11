'Won't term it lynching': West Bengal CM on killing of Indrajit Mondal after Baruipur unrest

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday refused to describe the killing of Indrajit Mondal following the recovery of an 12-year-old rape victim's body as a lynching, claiming that the victim's identity had been established before the "murder".

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)

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He also alleged that "radical communal forces" or individuals "rejected" by voters may have played a role in the violence that broke out in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas after the girl's body, stuffed inside a sack, was recovered from a pond.

Adhikari made the remarks after handing over a job appointment letter and a cheque of ₹25 lakh to Mondal's family, reported news agency PTI. Earlier in the day, he visited the girl's parents at their residence and assured them of all possible assistance.

Referring to his death, Adhikari claimed, The brutal killing of Indrajit Mondal, after identifying him and his details, was orchestrated by those who wish to destabilise Bengal now that the government is advancing on the path of progress and development under PM Modi's leadership," ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

CM blames 'instigators' for violence

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing reporters, Adhikari alleged that the unrest was fuelled by "politically rejected individuals" and possibly "radical forces or ultra-left elements". He said police were investigating both those present at the scene and those who allegedly incited violence remotely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing reporters, Adhikari alleged that the unrest was fuelled by "politically rejected individuals" and possibly "radical forces or ultra-left elements". He said police were investigating both those present at the scene and those who allegedly incited violence remotely. {{/usCountry}}

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"There is certainly instigation by some politically rejected individuals. Radical forces or ultra-left elements could also be involved. The police are investigating this," he said, ANI repoted.

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"Even while the police were urging calm and promising action, instigation continued, both here and in other areas. Stones were pelted at Central paramilitary forces, and attacks were launched against police constables, including female officers," he said.

Baruipur violence

The case has triggered widespread outrage in Baruipur. The minor girl, who had been missing since July 4, was found dead the following day in the Surjapur Haat area, with her body stuffed inside a sack. The discovery sparked protests, with locals blocking the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burning tyres and vandalising police vehicles while demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Within hours of the body's recovery, Indrajit Mondal, was beaten to death by a mob that suspected him of involvement in the crime. Police later arrested four people in connection with the rape and murder case.

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One of the accused, Prabash Mondal, was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to snatch a police officer's firearm while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction of events late on Tuesday night.

Authorities have also cracked down on the violence that followed the girl's death. More than 35 people have been arrested for their alleged role in vandalism and attacks on police personnel during the protests.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)