Work on new ideas for the 21st century: PM Modi to new recruits at Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the women’s reservation bill as a historic decision which will empower women across the country.

Speaking at the Rozgar Mela virtually, PM Modi stressed on the fact that a significant number of appointments in the latest Rozgar Mela were women.

Rozgar Mela is a recruitment drive aimed at providing employment to one million people by filling existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode.

“Our country is taking historic decisions. A few days ago, the women’s reservation bill was passed through both houses with a staggering number of votes. The demand was made decades ago”, PM Modi said.

“Women are excelling from space to sports. Our daughters are marching for change in this country,” he added.

PM Modi distributed 51,000 appointment letters and asked the new appointees to work on new ideas and improvise with technology.

“India is set to become the third largest economy in the new few years… we hoisted our flag on the moon. You should work on new ideas for the 21st century. The expectations from new India, and from this government are very high”, he said.

“Use technology to improve efficiency in government. Earlier, people would queue up to purchase rail tickets, today the bookings can be done online. Aadhaar cards, E-KYC, Digi locker have changed the way we view documentation in this country. Technology has helped decrease corruption, complexity and increase credibility and comfort”, he said.

“You need to improvise innovative new ways to use technology. In the last nine years, our policies have been implemented in mission mode and included mass participation,” PM Modi said.