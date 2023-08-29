PM hands over job letters to 51k new recruits under Rozgar Mela programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits to government jobs under Rozgar Mela programme. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits to government jobs at 45 locations across the country under the Rozgar Mela programme through videoconferencing, highlighting reforms to speed up various processes in inducting new appointees in the public sector.

Modi had, on October 22, 2022, launched the first phase of the Rozgar Mela, a campaign to provide one million jobs in government departments and state-backed organisations.

India is the world’s fastest growing economy, Modi said, adding this had spurred job opportunities in key sectors, from defence and pharma to tourism. “A new era of transformation can be witnessed owing to the efforts of the government in the last nine years.” the Prime Minister said, calling the new recruits Amrit Rakshaks (defenders of the nation’s golden era).

“Several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for our youth. India will become one of world’s top three economies in this decade; When I give this guarantee, I do that with full responsibility,” Modi said.

Referring to infrastructure development in the country, Modi said his government had spent over ₹30 lakh crore on asset creation over the past nine years. “This is giving a push to connectivity as well as tourism and hospitality, creating new jobs.”

He cited India’s record exports in the last fiscal year, which is a “sign of the increased demand for Indian made goods in the global market”. As a result, Modi said, “Production has gone up, employment has increased and thereby incomes of the households have seen a rise.”

India’s overall exports expanded 13.84% during 2022-23 over the previous financial year to stand at a record $770.18 billion, according to official data.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance government faces a national election next year in which Modi will seek a rare third term. India’s unemployment rate dipped in July compared to June due to increased demand for labour in agriculture, according to data released by the widely cited Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. The overall joblessness rate stood at 7.95% in July compared to 8.45% in June.

Creating enough employment remains a key challenge for the government in Asia’s third largest economy, which adds 4.75 million people in the labour force every year, according to data from the labour bureau.

Modi said the tourism industry was poised to create over 100 million jobs over the course of next eight years. “The sector is likely to contribute more than ₹20 lakh crore to Indian economy by 2030, it can create around 13-14 crore (120-140 million) new jobs.”

India was the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, the Prime Minister said in his virtual address, adding the country was now focusing on other gadgets. The country would replicate the success of the mobile manufacturing in IT and hardware manufacturing sectors, he said. “The day is not far when made in India laptops and personal computers will make us proud,” Modi said.

