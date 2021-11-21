Worker’s hand chopped off for demanding wages in MP

Bhopal

Three men have been arrested for allegedly chopping off the hand of a 45-year-old Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district after he asked his employer to pay his pending wages, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Ashok Saket, is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in the district, the officials said.

The incident occurred at Dolmau village under the Sirmaur police station, about 40 km away from the Rewa district headquarters, on Saturday, when Saket went to his employer, Ganesh Mishra, to ask for his wages, officials said.

An argument broke out between the two, following which Mishra severed Saket’s hand, Rewa superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin said.

“Ashok Saket used to work as a labourer at a construction site of Ganesh Mishra. Mishra was not paying his wages. On Saturday, Saket went to collect his wages but they had a heated argument. Mishra chopped off one of his hands,” Bhasin said.

The incident came to light when Saket approached the Sirmour police station, Bhasin said. “Saket reached Sirmour police station and informed police about the incident. Police admitted him to a hospital.”

“A police team reached the spot and recovered a hand after two hours. A team of doctors performed surgery but could not reattach it,” Bhasin said. Saket is reported to be in a stable condition.

Mishra has been arrested along with his brothers Ratnesh and Krishna Mishra, and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPc and under relevant section of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Bhasin said.