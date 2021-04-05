Home / India News / Workers inhale toxic gas while cleaning septic tank, two dead, one critical
Workers inhale toxic gas while cleaning septic tank, two dead, one critical

The incident occurred when three labourers were segregating solid waste from the liquid inside the tank.
PTI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The workers fell unconscious due to the sudden discharge of toxic gas and were rushed to a nearby hospital.(Photograph by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Two labourers suffocated to death and another became critical on Monday after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at Vedach village in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said.

"The incident occurred in the morning when three labourers were segregating solid waste from the liquid inside the tank. They fell unconscious due to the sudden discharge of toxic gas. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in Jambusar in an ambulance.

"However, two of them- Dharmendra Singh (32) and Vivek Pangade (26)- were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital," said Vedach police station inspector B R Patel.

Another labourer, Dinesh Chauhan, has been referred to a hospital in Vadodara for treatment, he said.

Patel said the supervisor of a company that deals in processing industrial waste operate a pumping station in the village.

Further investigation is underway, Patel added.

Topics
manual scavenging manual scavengers septic tank deaths
