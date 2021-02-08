Home / India News / ‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi in Parliament amid farm stir
‘Working for small farmers’, says PM Modi in Parliament amid farm stir

PM Modi said that since his government came to power in 2014, the Centre has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering farmers
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday(PTI Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is working to empower small farmers and amid the ongoing farm stir reiterated that minimum support prices (MSP) will continue and mandis will be modernised. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” he said in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Modi said that since his government came to power in 2014, the Centre has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering farmers. “The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers,” he explained.

Topics
farm laws farmers protest narendra modi
