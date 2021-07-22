Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'We're back': Zomato's app restored after crashing briefly due to global outage
india news

'We're back': Zomato's app restored after crashing briefly due to global outage

The outage was linked to content distribution network Akamai, which after fixing the issue, confirmed it was not due to a cyberattack on its platform.
Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:42 PM IST
A Zomato delivery boy (used for representative purpose only)

Zomato tweeted late on Thursday it was "back" after its app went down briefly due to a global outage linked to Akamai, a content distribution network (CDN). As the app went down, users flooded social media sharing hilarious messages about not being able to place their orders, also posting screenshots of the app while it was down.

"Phew, we're back," Zomato shared in an update on its Twitter account, after acknowledging earlier that the app was down. "Our app is down due to a widespread Akamai outage, Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap," it had informed earlier.

Akamai, too, acknowledged the disruption and, after the issue was fixed, tweeted to confirm it was not a result of a cyberattack on its platform. "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We are continuing to monitor the situation, and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform," it shared on his Twitter handle.

Digital payment platform Paytm was among the Indian apps affected due to the issue. "Akamai seems to be going through an outage," Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.

The disruption did not spare websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies in the United States either, according to news agency Reuters. Delta Airlines, Costco Wholesale Corporation and American Express reported outages on Thursday.

This is the such third incident in the US in a span of just two months, as per Reuters. In June, multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the world. The outage was attributed by some reports to Fastly, a US-based cloud computing services provider.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato akamai paytm

Related Stories

business

Zomato IPO subscribed 40x on day 3

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:43 PM IST
business

Zomato IPO: Know when and how to check share allotment status

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:24 PM IST
business

Zomato to raise $1.26 billion with 76 per share in IPO: Report

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:13 PM IST
india news

Zomato IPO receives 38 times oversubscription on Friday

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
business

Investors devour Zomato shares as IPO kicks off

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP