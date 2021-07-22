'We're back': Zomato's app restored after crashing briefly due to global outage

Zomato tweeted late on Thursday it was "back" after its app went down briefly due to a global outage linked to Akamai, a content distribution network (CDN). As the app went down, users flooded social media sharing hilarious messages about not being able to place their orders, also posting screenshots of the app while it was down.

"Phew, we're back," Zomato shared in an update on its Twitter account, after acknowledging earlier that the app was down. "Our app is down due to a widespread Akamai outage, Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered asap," it had informed earlier.

Akamai, too, acknowledged the disruption and, after the issue was fixed, tweeted to confirm it was not a result of a cyberattack on its platform. "We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We are continuing to monitor the situation, and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform," it shared on his Twitter handle.

Digital payment platform Paytm was among the Indian apps affected due to the issue. "Akamai seems to be going through an outage," Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted.

The disruption did not spare websites of several airlines, banks and technology companies in the United States either, according to news agency Reuters. Delta Airlines, Costco Wholesale Corporation and American Express reported outages on Thursday.

This is the such third incident in the US in a span of just two months, as per Reuters. In June, multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the world. The outage was attributed by some reports to Fastly, a US-based cloud computing services provider.

