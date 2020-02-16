‘Working to reach the last person’: PM Modi lists government efforts in Varanasi

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 63-feet statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and a memorial centre dedicated to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader and RSS ideologue along with over 30 other projects in his constituency of Varanasi and said it was an effort to transform the region and create multiple growth and employment opportunities.

“Projects worth more than Rs1200 crore that will benefit the poorvanchal have been inaugurated today,” PM said and added, “Projects worth Rs 25,000 crore have either been concluded or are in progress.”

The prime minister said his government’s policy was aimed to take the government’s programmes to the last person in the queue in line with Mahatama Gandhi’s philosophy.

“Our government is working tirelessly to reach the last person in the society and to bring the fruits of governance and development to him,” the PM said.

Prime Minister said his government was unlocking the heritage tourism potential in India through the development of the Ganga ghats in Varanasi and Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. He said religious sites like Sarnath were also being developed further with this objective.

“This rail service will also connect Varanasi, Kanpur, Jhansi and other places of religious importance and is a special gift for the devotees of Lord Shiva,” he said, while talking about the inauguration of India’s first overnight private train named Kashi Mahakaal Express that seeks to connect the three “Jyotirlingas” in Varanasi Indore and Ujjain.

PM said the 430-bed super-specialty hospital at the Banaras Hindu University was constructed in record time.

“This hospital took only 21 months to be made and will serve the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal,” said PM.

The Prime Minister said Rs 12,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of Uttar Pradesh farmers.

Earlier during his address at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul, he had announced that the Central government will hand over the 67-acre land acquired in Ayodhya to the newly formed Ram Temple trust tasked to oversee the construction of a grand ‘Mandir’ at Lord Rama’s birth site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the occasion along with his Karnataka counterpart, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.